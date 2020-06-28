Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,781 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.62% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 179,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,485,000. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $6.19 on Friday. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGTC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.72.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.