Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $373,000 in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the first quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 65.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSU. HSBC raised shares of TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Shares of TSU opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. TIM Participacoes SA has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $951.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TIM Participacoes had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TIM Participacoes SA will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIM Participacoes Profile

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

