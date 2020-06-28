PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Position Reduced by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,928 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.40% of PlayAGS worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 1.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 283,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PlayAGS during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AGS stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Union Gaming Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on PlayAGS from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

