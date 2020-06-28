Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 57,455 Shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,455 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.12% of Calithera Biosciences worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 769.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CALA opened at $5.28 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calithera Biosciences news, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,701,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CALA has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.