Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 133,495 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.15% of ZIX worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIXI. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ZIX by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 839,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 222,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ZIX by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 45,865 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ZIX by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,407,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 490,103 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in ZIX by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,075,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 833,524 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard Spurr sold 22,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $135,547.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,512 shares of company stock valued at $272,077. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $6.20 on Friday. Zix Co. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $353.09 million, a PE ratio of -17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.09%. The company had revenue of $52.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Zix Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ZIX in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

