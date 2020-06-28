Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Stake in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,473 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Forterra were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Forterra by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forterra by 66.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Forterra by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Forterra from $14.75 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Forterra stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.69 million, a P/E ratio of 178.20 and a beta of 2.59. Forterra Inc has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. Forterra had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $330.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

