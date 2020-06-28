Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 35,416 SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SITE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $65,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,652,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.27. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE).

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.