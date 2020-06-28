Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 40.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,062 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,266,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,162 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,358,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,403 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $7,304,000. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 58.9% in the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 756,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after purchasing an additional 280,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 436.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 279,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 227,498 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE:EQNR opened at $14.27 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.