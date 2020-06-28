Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 23,900 Shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.65% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $468.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $75.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $35.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.06 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.40.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

