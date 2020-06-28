Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 17,100 Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Amerisafe worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Amerisafe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amerisafe by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,776,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Amerisafe by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Amerisafe by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Amerisafe from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of AMSF opened at $59.13 on Friday. Amerisafe, Inc. has a one year low of $48.02 and a one year high of $80.65. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $86.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 23.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Amerisafe, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Amerisafe’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

In other Amerisafe news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $152,715.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

