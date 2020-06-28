Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 378,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.78% of NeoPhotonics worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NeoPhotonics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 72,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NPTN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.68.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $260,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $104,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NPTN stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.35 million, a PE ratio of 169.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. NeoPhotonics Corp has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. NeoPhotonics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

