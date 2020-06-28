Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $635,000 Position in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Matthews International were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MATW. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

MATW opened at $18.15 on Friday. Matthews International Corp has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $567.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $374.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.59 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MATW shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In related news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.