Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Rent-A-Center worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 25.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 5,236.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 8,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $207,655.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.01 per share, with a total value of $460,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RCII opened at $26.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

