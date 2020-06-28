Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Mantech International were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mantech International in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Mantech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

MANT has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Mantech International in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mantech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. Mantech International Corp has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.29 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mantech International Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Mantech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

