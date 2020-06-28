Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

AMWD stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.34. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $399.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.28 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMWD shares. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

