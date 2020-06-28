Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Trinseo worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Trinseo by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the first quarter valued at $192,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $21.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $831.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $853.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

