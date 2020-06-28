Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 230,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Cognex were worth $9,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,846,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 348.3% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 141,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $58.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $64.28.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

