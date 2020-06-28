Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 2,526 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,202,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new position in BlackRock Resources and Commodities in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NYSE:BCX opened at $5.94 on Friday. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

