Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 87,247 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 152.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,247 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.20% of Consolidated Communications worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,010,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 23.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 25.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNSL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

NASDAQ CNSL opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.10 million, a PE ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.18. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.18%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

