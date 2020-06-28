Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 16,744 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

MITT stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT).

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.