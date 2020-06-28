Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price objective hoisted by SunTrust Banks from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Redfin from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Redfin stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $690,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,228,511.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,534.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,549 shares of company stock worth $2,396,724 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 142.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 464.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,594 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 125.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,300 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,112,000 after purchasing an additional 660,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $12,505,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

