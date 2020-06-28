Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.46.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,881,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 46,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Uniqure by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uniqure by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Uniqure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uniqure by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

