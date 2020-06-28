Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.84.

PLAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $709,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,817 shares in the company, valued at $67,351,099.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gagan Dhingra sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $86,080.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,034 shares of company stock worth $9,891,700 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Anaplan by 283.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 81,988 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,545,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAN opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.88. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.