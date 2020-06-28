Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Equal Weight

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, June 19th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Uniqure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.46.

QURE stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.29. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Uniqure by 8.6% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,773,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,604,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Uniqure during the first quarter worth approximately $34,493,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Uniqure by 21.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,016,000 after buying an additional 118,580 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Uniqure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,038,000 after buying an additional 22,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Uniqure by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Latest News

Redfin Price Target Raised to $48.00
Uniqure Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird
Anaplan Inc Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts
Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Uniqure to Equal Weight
Uniqure Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho
Becton Dickinson and Co Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share
