Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Neutral Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $61.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Uniqure from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniqure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.46.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Shares of Uniqure stock opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.29. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. Analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.