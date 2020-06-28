Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.07 Per Share

Analysts expect Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) to announce $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Becton Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.36. Becton Dickinson and posted earnings of $3.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $10.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $11.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $12.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Becton Dickinson and.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $233.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. Becton Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.87 and its 200 day moving average is $252.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,970,000 after acquiring an additional 885,564 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

