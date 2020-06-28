Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 847 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 322.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.91. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $82.98 and a 52-week high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

