Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Cincinnati Bell worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter worth about $4,255,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Bell in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $16.05.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Cincinnati Bell in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cincinnati Bell from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Bell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

