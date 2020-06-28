Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of MaxLinear worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 17,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MXL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE MXL opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.40. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.79.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.12 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Madhukar Reddy sold 25,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $409,941.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 365,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,411.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $134,182.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,744.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,431 shares of company stock worth $2,556,935 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

