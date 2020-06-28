Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Livent were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Livent by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Livent by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

Livent stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. Livent Corporation has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $866.83 million, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

