NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of NMI worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in NMI by 24.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,847,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 568,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NMI by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,512,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NMI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after buying an additional 115,652 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $42,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NMIH. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of NMI in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Shares of NMIH opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. NMI had a net margin of 48.69% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

