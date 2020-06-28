Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cintas were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Cintas by 16.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Cintas by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Spring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. William Blair lowered Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.45.

Shares of CTAS opened at $256.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $252.25 and its 200-day moving average is $249.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.44. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.33 and a fifty-two week high of $304.81.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

