Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 71.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 8.5% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 20,542 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,912,787 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,721,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,274 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,019,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $160,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 913.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 42,710 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,497 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

