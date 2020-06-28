Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 511,700 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,762,949 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 511,700 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.9% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $593,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after buying an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $196.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $203.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

