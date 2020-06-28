Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 3.14% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of JKI stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.26. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $89.86 and a one year high of $171.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.