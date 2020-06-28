Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 2,003 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 393,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.62% of Trustmark worth $9,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 61,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Trustmark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 20.2% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 249,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,564,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,339.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of TRMK opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.17. Trustmark Corp has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $36.04. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.50 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

