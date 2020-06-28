United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,426 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.64% of United Community Banks worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCBI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,611,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,816,000 after buying an additional 410,742 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 12,961 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,039,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after buying an additional 37,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 231,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Thomas A. Richlovsky bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $77,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UCBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

