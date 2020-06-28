Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 20,167 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 132,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $9,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $68.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average of $86.97.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.32. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

In other news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,254 shares of company stock worth $637,813 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

