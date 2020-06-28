National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,057 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.49% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,676,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,682,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,004,000 after acquiring an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 288.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 510,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 379,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,255,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,348,000 after purchasing an additional 283,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,542,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,470,000 after purchasing an additional 188,281 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.54 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

