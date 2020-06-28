Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 49,570 Shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,570 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of Enphase Energy worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 51,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $77,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $227,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,456.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,999,050 shares of company stock valued at $940,345,646 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Johnson Rice upgraded Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.13. Enphase Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $70.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

