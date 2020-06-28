Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Therapeutics news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $96,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $59,347.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,745,427.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,169,675. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

HZNP opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

