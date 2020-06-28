Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.72 Million Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $9,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,010,000 after acquiring an additional 107,011 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 27,342 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 111,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $5,166,078.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,713,425.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,172 shares of company stock valued at $19,447,802 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

