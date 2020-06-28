Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.75 Million Stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,568 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.60% of Zymeworks worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZYME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Paradigm Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of ZYME opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.16. Zymeworks Inc has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.69.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 629.37% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

