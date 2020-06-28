Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 9,819 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.52% of CommVault Systems worth $9,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,203,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,216,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CommVault Systems by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,513,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,221,000 after purchasing an additional 999,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

CommVault Systems stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

