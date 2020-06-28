Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $9.91 Million Stock Position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Timken were worth $9,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 107.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Timken by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Timken by 6,106.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Timken Co has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $58.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Timken had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $923.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

