Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $5,606,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 894.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AYI opened at $84.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.06. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $143.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $842.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.18 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.56.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

