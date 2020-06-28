Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,826 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $3.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. ICL Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ICL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

