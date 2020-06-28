Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 62,467 Shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,392 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $18,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Luminex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,128,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,701,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 119,692 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the first quarter worth about $1,654,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Luminex by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. Luminex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $40.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Luminex’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -171.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMNX shares. ValuEngine lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub lowered Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $2,328,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,945.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 55,505 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,721,765.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,862.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

