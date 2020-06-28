Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,140 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Triton International worth $18,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 46,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $1,455,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Triton International stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.04. Triton International Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $40.81.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.04 million. Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Triton International Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

