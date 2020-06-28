Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162,078 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $18,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $24,627,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 289.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 732,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,068,000 after buying an additional 544,018 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 70.1% in the first quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 1,162,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 478,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after buying an additional 476,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,083,000 after buying an additional 462,794 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $11.16 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

